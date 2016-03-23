March 23 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
* Myers Squibb to acquire Padlock Therapeutics, Inc
* Myers Squibb Co - will acquire all of outstanding capital
stock of Padlock, a private, Cambridge, Massachusetts-based
biotechnology company
* Myers Squibb co - gains full-rights to padlock's
protein/peptidyl arginine deiminase (PAD) inhibitor discovery
program
* Says transaction has been approved by the boards of
directors of both companies and by the stockholders of padlock
* Myers - deal includes additional contingent consideration
of up to $375 million upon achievement by Bristol-Myers Squibb
of certain events
* Myers Squibb Co - transaction includes upfront and near
term contingent milestone payments of up to $225 million
