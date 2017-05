March 23 Scorpio Gold Corp

* Announces 2016 production forecast

* Sees 2016 production 30,000 to 35,000 ounces gold

* Sees mineral ridge operations total cash cost in range of $850 to $900 per ounce of gold sold

* Says capital expenditures in 2016 including development and exploration budgets are expected to total $5.7 million