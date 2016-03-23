March 23 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc
* Announces joint venture: the largest technology company
focused exclusively on human services and post-acute care
* Says definitive agreement to combine resources with
private equity firm GI Partners
* Says joint venture will acquire privately held Netsmart
Technologies Inc
* Says joint venture will combine Allscripts homecare
business with Netsmart
* Says Mike Valentine, Netsmart's chief executive officer,
will lead combined company
* Says expects transaction to add approximately $150 million
in 2016 revenue
* Expects transaction to be accretive to 2016 adjusted
EBITDA and neutral to non-GAAP earnings per share in 2016
* Combined business will operate as Netsmart and be based in
its current headquarters in Overland Park, Kansas
* Says Allscripts will contribute 100 pct of its homecare
business, plus approximately $70 million in cash to joint
venture
* Consideration will be combined with cash investment from
GI Partners plus debt financing to consummate acquisition of
Netsmart
