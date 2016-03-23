March 23 Agf Management Ltd

* Total assets under management (aum) was $31.7 billion as at february 29, 2016 , compared to $36.7 billion as at february 28, 2015

* Agf management limited reports first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total retail fund aum was $16.9 billion as at february 29, 2016 , compared to $20.0 billion as at february 28, 2015

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.13 from continuing operations