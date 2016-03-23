March 23 Istar Inc

* Launched an offering, subject to market and other conditions, of $250 mln aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2021

* Intends to use proceeds, together with cash on hand, to repay in full its 3.875 pct senior unsecured notes due July 2016

* Istar launches offering of $250 million unsecured senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: