* Amaya does not anticipate charges will have any impact on
management or day-to-day affairs of operating business
* There will be no change to pokerstars or full tilt product
offerings, either in customer experience, player fund security
or game integrity
* Says continues to cooperate with amf
* Does not currently anticipate material negative impact on
current or potential licenses, approvals or partnerships due to
allegations against baazov
* Amaya inc says baazov denies allegations against him, and
amaya believes they are without merit and expects baazov will be
fully exonerated
* Amaya inc says independent members of board received and
reviewed information and concluded that no action should be
taken
* Amaya provides update to quebec securities investigation
