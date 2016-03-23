March 23 Mercury Systems Inc

* Pursuant to terms of agreement, mercury will acquire the businesses for a total purchase price of $300 million

* Says transaction expected to be highly accretive to fy17 adjusted eps and adjusted ebitda margin

* Acquisition and associated deal expenses expected to be funded with combination of committed financing for a new $265 million bank term loan a

* Acquisition and associated transaction expenses are expected to be also funded with approximately $50 million of mercury's cash on hand

* Mercury systems to acquire embedded security, rf and microwave, and custom microelectronics businesses from microsemi corporation

* Expects to raise target financial model to 22 - 26% adjusted ebitda margin in fy17