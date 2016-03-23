March 23 Ptc Therapeutics Inc

* Says expects to incur related employee severance and benefit costs of approximately $2.5 million

* Company is reducing its workforce by approximately 18%

* Workforce reduction will primarily affect employees and contractors in u.s

* Says plans to complete this workforce reduction by june 30, 2016

* Ptc intends to work with fda to determine best path forward to bring translarna to patients in u.s

* Reduction part of program to optimally manage operating expenses after setback related to refuse to file letter from fda for translarna

* Reduction part of program to optimally manage operating expenses after setback related to refuse to file letter from fda for translarna

* Ptc therapeutics announces workforce reduction as part of operating expense management plan