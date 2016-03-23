BRIEF-Marathon Gold Q1 loss attributable to shareholders $748,995 vs loss of $151,703
* Qtrly loss attributable to marathon shareholders $748,995 versus loss of $151,703 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Stemcells Inc
* Stemcells, inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results and provides business update
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total revenue from continuing operations during q4 of 2015 was $28,000, compared to $883,000 in same period of 2014
* Q4 loss per share $0.08
* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.07 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Qtrly loss attributable to marathon shareholders $748,995 versus loss of $151,703 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 16 European shares retreated early on Tuesday as disappointing earnings updates weighed on banks and pharma firms, though a well-received update from Vodafone helped the FTSE 100 touch a record high.