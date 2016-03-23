March 23 Stemcells Inc

* Stemcells, inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results and provides business update

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total revenue from continuing operations during q4 of 2015 was $28,000, compared to $883,000 in same period of 2014

* Q4 loss per share $0.08

* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.07 excluding items