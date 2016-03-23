March 23 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd

* Q4 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.02

* Q4 revenue fell 46 percent to $55.9 million

* Pangaea logistics solutions ltd. Reports financial results for the quarter and full year ended december 31, 2015

* Q4 loss per share $0.14