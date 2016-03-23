March 23 Lannett Company Inc

* Now expect operating performance for fiscal 2016 full year will be below previous expectations

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures in fiscal 2016 in range of $30 million to $40 million

* Product launches anticipated in fiscal 2016 third and fourth quarters will be temporarily delayed

* Sees 2016 net sales in range of $555 million to $565 million

* Delayed product launches are now scheduled for early in fiscal 2017

* Lannett revises fiscal 2016 full year guidance