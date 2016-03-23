BRIEF-Marathon Gold Q1 loss attributable to shareholders $748,995 vs loss of $151,703
* Qtrly loss attributable to marathon shareholders $748,995 versus loss of $151,703
March 23 Lannett Company Inc
* Now expect operating performance for fiscal 2016 full year will be below previous expectations
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures in fiscal 2016 in range of $30 million to $40 million
* Product launches anticipated in fiscal 2016 third and fourth quarters will be temporarily delayed
* Sees 2016 net sales in range of $555 million to $565 million
* Delayed product launches are now scheduled for early in fiscal 2017
* Lannett revises fiscal 2016 full year guidance
LONDON, May 16 European shares retreated early on Tuesday as disappointing earnings updates weighed on banks and pharma firms, though a well-received update from Vodafone helped the FTSE 100 touch a record high.