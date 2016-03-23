March 23 Zhone Technologies Inc

* Zhone may borrow up to $25.0 million, with amount zhone is able to borrow based on eligible accounts receivable and inventory

* Says extended maturity date of facility from march 31, 2016 to march 31, 2019

* Zhone technologies enters into an amendment to extend maturity date of existing credit facility with wells fargo capital finance