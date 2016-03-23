BRIEF-Marathon Gold Q1 loss attributable to shareholders $748,995 vs loss of $151,703
Qtrly loss attributable to marathon shareholders $748,995 versus loss of $151,703
March 23 Adma Biologics Inc
* Expects to obtain fda approval for ri-002 in 2016
* Fy loss per share $1.73
* Adma biologics reports year end 2015 financial results, accomplishments and upcoming milestones
Expects to secure first commercial sales of ri-002 in 2016
LONDON, May 16 European shares retreated early on Tuesday as disappointing earnings updates weighed on banks and pharma firms, though a well-received update from Vodafone helped the FTSE 100 touch a record high.