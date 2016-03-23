March 23 Adma Biologics Inc

* Expects to obtain fda approval for ri-002 in 2016

* Fy loss per share $1.73

* Adma biologics reports year end 2015 financial results, accomplishments and upcoming milestones

* Expects to secure first commercial sales of ri-002 in 2016