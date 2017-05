March 23 Spark Energy Inc

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.79, revenue view $397.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 loss per share $0.01

* Q4 revenue $94.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $106.6 million

* Financial guidance is reaffirmed for 2016

* Spark energy, inc. Reports full year and fourth quarter 2015 financial results, provides 2016 update

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)