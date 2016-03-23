March 23 Mandalay Resources Corp :

* Mandalay Resources Corporation announces changes to executive team and to board of directors

* Effective immediately, Brad Mills, chief executive officer of company, is transitioning to executive chairman of board

* At same time, Braam Jonker, currently serving as chairman of board, will be assuming role of lead independent director

* Sanjay Swarup will continue in his role as chief financial officer

* Replacing Mills as president and chief executive officer is Mark Sander, currently president of Mandalay resources

* Sanjay Swarup has agreed to step down and not stand for re-election to board, to enable appointment of mark sander to board