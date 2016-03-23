March 23 Strongco Corp :
* Strongco announces fourth quarter and full year 2015
results
* Qtrly revenues $128.2 million versus $128.8 million
* Management anticipates a continuation of challenging
market conditions in Canada in 2016, particularly in Alberta and
Quebec
* "Alberta , with no recovery in price of oil anticipated in
near term, economic activity across entire province is expected
to remain depressed"
* Markets for residential construction & forestry expected
to remain active in 2016, will result in continued demand for
heavy equipment
* Qtrly loss per share $0.40
* In response to market conditions & weak outlook,
management made adjustments to cost structure with layoffs &
other cost reductions
* Layoffs in 2015 resulted in a reduction in headcount of
45, or 7%, of company's workforce in Canada
* "in Quebec, overall, demand for heavy equipment and cranes
is expected to remain soft in near term"
