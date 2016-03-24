BRIEF-Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp announces pricing of senior note offering
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation announces pricing of senior note offering
March 24 Mauna Kea Technologies SAS :
* Mauna Kea Technologies announces its FY 2015 results
* FY other income 1.4 million euros (versus 1.3 million euros)
* Says recorded a 22 pct decline in its full-year 2015 sales to 8.5 million euros
* At Dec. 31, 2015 , it had 10.6 million euros in available cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Halozyme Therapeutics announces public offering of common stock