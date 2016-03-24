March 24 Scholastic Corp
* Scholastic reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 loss per share $0.21 from continuing operations
* Revenue as reported in Q3 was $366 million, compared to
$346.5 million a year ago
* Q3 loss per share $0.06 from continuing operations
excluding items
* Lowering its free cash flow guidance for current fiscal
year to $25 to $35 million from its previous guidance of $35 to
$45 million
* Excluding foreign exchange translation impact of $9
million in quarter, Q3 revenue was $375 million, an increase of
more than 8 percent
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $1.65 billion
* Sees 2016 earnings per diluted share from continuing
operations of approximately $1.35
