BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
March 24 Crown Capital Partners Inc
* Disposition of all of common shares of Claude resources inc held by funds managed by crown for total net proceeds of $5.3 million
* Says disposition of Claude shares is expected to result in a gain to crown in Q1 of 2016 of approximately $0.9 million
* Crown capital partners announces sale of shares in Claude resources
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance