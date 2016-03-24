March 24 Crown Capital Partners Inc

* Disposition of all of common shares of Claude resources inc held by funds managed by crown for total net proceeds of $5.3 million

* Says disposition of Claude shares is expected to result in a gain to crown in Q1 of 2016 of approximately $0.9 million

* Crown capital partners announces sale of shares in Claude resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)