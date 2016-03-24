BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
March 24 Terra Firma Capital Corp
* Terra firma capital corporation announces changes in senior management
* Board of directors has appointed Glenn Watchorn as its new president and chief executive officer of company
* Watchorn succeeds Dov Meyer current chief executive officer of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance