March 24 Driehaus Capital Management

* Driehaus Capital Management issues statement on acquisition of Carmike Cinemas, inc.

* "despite logic of transaction, value it creates does not appear to be shared equitably"

* "believe that AMC's $30.00 per share offer meaningfully undervalues Carmike Cinemas"

* Driehaus Capital Management says owns 1.8 million shares of carmike cinemas, inc