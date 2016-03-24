BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
March 24 Driehaus Capital Management
* Driehaus Capital Management issues statement on acquisition of Carmike Cinemas, inc.
* "despite logic of transaction, value it creates does not appear to be shared equitably"
* "believe that AMC's $30.00 per share offer meaningfully undervalues Carmike Cinemas"
* Driehaus Capital Management says owns 1.8 million shares of carmike cinemas, inc
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance