March 24 Highpower International Inc :

* Highpower international reports financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2015

* Q4 sales rose 7.2 percent to $37.9 million

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.23

* Q4 earnings per share $0.01