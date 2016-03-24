BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser declares dividend on common shares
* Declared a dividend of $0.31 per share on common stock of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 24 General Steel Holdings Inc
* General steel sells Maoming Hengda for $51 million
* Estimates that it will be able to realize a net equity gain of rmb452.7 million (approximately $70 million) from transaction
* Says co with its 1 pct minority interest holder, signed equity transfer agreement to sell 100 pct of interest in maoming Hengda Steel co to Tianwu Tongyong International Trade Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Declared a dividend of $0.31 per share on common stock of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months