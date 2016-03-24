March 24 General Steel Holdings Inc

* General steel sells Maoming Hengda for $51 million

* Estimates that it will be able to realize a net equity gain of rmb452.7 million (approximately $70 million) from transaction

* Says co with its 1 pct minority interest holder, signed equity transfer agreement to sell 100 pct of interest in maoming Hengda Steel co to Tianwu Tongyong International Trade Co