BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser declares dividend on common shares
Declared a dividend of $0.31 per share on common stock of company
March 24 Aemetis Inc
* Aemetis acquires license from Lanzatech with California exclusive rights for advanced ethanol from biomass including forest and ag wastes
* Agreement provides for 12 years of exclusive rights in California based upon achieving certain milestones
Agreement provides for 12 years of exclusive rights in California based upon achieving certain milestones

First adoption of Lanzatech tech will be an 8 million gallon per year processing unit related to Keyes plant, to be built by end of 2017
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months