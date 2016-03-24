BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser declares dividend on common shares
* Declared a dividend of $0.31 per share on common stock of company
March 24 Vitae Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Vitae Pharmaceuticals prices public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 5.83 million common shares priced at $6.00 per share
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months