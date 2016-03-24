BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser declares dividend on common shares
* Declared a dividend of $0.31 per share on common stock of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 24 Diana Shipping Inc
* Announces delivery of the Panamax dry bulk vessel m/v Selina
* Entered into time charter contract with Swissmarine Services SA, Geneva, for one of Capesize dry bulk vessels, m/v Norfolk
* Says the charter is expected to commence on March 28, 2016
* Gross charter rate is $4,350 per day, minus a 5 pct commission paid to third parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Declared a dividend of $0.31 per share on common stock of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months