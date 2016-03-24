BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser declares dividend on common shares
* Declared a dividend of $0.31 per share on common stock of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 24 Madalena Energy Inc
* Announces executive and board changes
* Departure of Kevin Shaw as president and chief executive officer of company
* Says Steven Sharpe, chairman of board, has been appointed interim president and chief executive officer
* Says Eric Mark appointed to the board
* Says Sharpe will direct ultimate search for a permanent CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Declared a dividend of $0.31 per share on common stock of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months