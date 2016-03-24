GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed, dollar steady on data, but Trump's troubles weigh
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months
March 24 Colibri Resource Corp
* Colibri announces extension to its financing
* Has obtained an extension to close its non-brokered private placement financing to raise gross proceeds of up to $80,000
* Financing will consist of up to 1,600,000 units of company at a price of $0 .05 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months
May 18 A U.S. judge ruled on Thursday that a transgender woman could move forward with a sex discrimination lawsuit against her employer under the Americans with Disabilities Act, even though the ADA explicitly excludes transgender people from protection.