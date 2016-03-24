BRIEF-Ares Management to acquire Devacurl from Tengram Capital Partners
* Ares Management to acquire devacurl from tengram capital partners
March 24 Jetpay Corp :
* Jetpay Corporation announces fourth-quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2015 financial results with 29.5 percent increase in annual revenues, including a 45.1 percent increase in the payment processing segment
* Q4 revenue $11.6 million
* Q4 loss per share $0.11 including items
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Posera announces partnership with Vantiv and the certification and launch of SecureTablePay in the US market