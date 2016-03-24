GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed, dollar steady on data, but Trump's troubles weigh
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months
March 24 Talon International Inc
* Q4 earnings per share $0.01
* Talon international, inc. Reports 2015 fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results
* Q4 revenue rose 14.6 percent to $11.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months
May 18 A U.S. judge ruled on Thursday that a transgender woman could move forward with a sex discrimination lawsuit against her employer under the Americans with Disabilities Act, even though the ADA explicitly excludes transgender people from protection.