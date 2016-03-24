GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed, dollar steady on data, but Trump's troubles weigh
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months
March 24 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Estimates it has capital resources to reach beyond final analysis of seamless and continue existing programs through end of 2017
* Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results
* Q4 revenue $400,000 versus $200,000
* Q4 loss per share $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months
May 18 A U.S. judge ruled on Thursday that a transgender woman could move forward with a sex discrimination lawsuit against her employer under the Americans with Disabilities Act, even though the ADA explicitly excludes transgender people from protection.