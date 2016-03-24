March 24 Onenergy Inc :

* Loss from continuing operations were $2.7 million during quarter compared to a loss from continuing operations of $3.1 million

* Qtrly revenues from continuing operations increased by 88 percent to $5.9 million versus $3.1 million during corresponding period in 2014

* Onenergy announces fourth quarter & full year 2015 results