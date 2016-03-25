BRIEF-Honeywell starts up $300 mln automotive refrigerant production facility in Louisiana
* Honeywell starts up $300 million automotive refrigerant production facility in Louisiana
March 25 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc
* Says total workforce reduction of 26 employees and 17 contractors
* Says will incur a one-time charge of approximately $2.1 million related to severance payments
* Bonanza creek energy, inc. Announces corporate reorganization and senior management changes
* Bonanza creek energy says executive vice president and cfo, and executive vice president and general counsel will separate from their positions
* Bonanza creek energy sees annual general and administrative expense and lease operating expense to be reduced by approximately $7.6 million and $3.1 million
HAVANA, May 16 The annual Latin American Hotel and Tourism Investment Conferences meeting opened in Havana this week and the list of sponsors read like the who’s who of the U.S. hotel industry.