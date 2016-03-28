BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
March 28 Southcross Energy Partners Lp :
* Southcross Holdings LP files prepackaged reorganization plan; Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. (nyse:sxe) not included
* Filed a pre-packaged plan of reorganization under chapter 11 of u.s. Bankruptcy code
* If approved, plan is expected to result in elimination of almost $700 million of funded debt and preferred equity obligations
* To fund operations during proceedings, certain of holdings' owners will provide up to $85 million in dip financing
* Additional $85 million will be provided upon effective date of por
* In exchange for $170 million investment, owners will receive two-thirds of equity of reorganized holdings
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information