March 28 CPI Aerostructures Inc

* CPI Aerostructures announces fourth quarter and full year 2015 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.08

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $31.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $27.9 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $97.5 million to $103.5 million

* Total backlog as of December 31, 2015 was $387.3 million compared with $403.7 million as of December 31, 2014

* Sees 2016 pre-tax income to be in range of $9.8 million to $10.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)