March 28 Avon Products Inc

* Cathy Ross named to Avon Products Inc board of directors

* Ross will serve on audit committee and will stand for election at company's 2016 annual meeting of shareholders

* Ross is one of two independent directors who are being jointly selected by Avon and Cerberus under terms of transaction

* Until her retirement in 2014, Ross served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Fedex express

* Addition of Ross increases size of Avon board from nine to ten members