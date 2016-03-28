BRIEF-United Gulf Investment Corporation Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 396,231 dinars versus 317,483 dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qgm5Pq) Further company coverage:
March 28 Avon Products Inc
* Avon Products Inc and Barington Capital Group L.P. reach agreement
* Barington has agreed to withdraw its nominations for election to Avon's board of directors at company's 2016 annual meeting
* Barington has been granted right to approve appointment of an independent director to avon board
* Barington has agreed to vote all of its shares in favor of nominees proposed by avon board
* Independent director to Avon board that will be selected jointly by company and cerberus capital management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage: