March 28 Avon Products Inc

* Avon Products Inc and Barington Capital Group L.P. reach agreement

* Barington has agreed to withdraw its nominations for election to Avon's board of directors at company's 2016 annual meeting

* Barington has been granted right to approve appointment of an independent director to avon board

* Barington has agreed to vote all of its shares in favor of nominees proposed by avon board

* Independent director to Avon board that will be selected jointly by company and cerberus capital management