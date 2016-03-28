MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 28 Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd :
* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 results
* Q4 revenue $700.8 million versus $427.2 million
* Sees Q1 module shipments of 850 to 900 MW
* Sees FY 2016 module shipments of 4.5 to 4.7 GW
* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $180 million
* Qtrly earnings per fully diluted American Depositary Share $0.32
* Qtrly total module shipments were 1,238 megawatts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP