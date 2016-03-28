March 28 China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Ltd

* TechFaith reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results

* Q4 revenue $8.7 million versus $26.7 million

* Sees Q1 2016 revenue $8.0 million to $10 million

* China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Ltd qtrly net loss attributed to TechFaith of $0.23 per diluted weighted average outstanding ads