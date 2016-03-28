MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 28 Hd Supply Holdings Inc
* HD Supply Inc announces launch of senior notes offering
* HD Supply Inc intends to commence private offering of $1 billion senior notes due 2024
* Unit intends to use proceeds, available cash, to refinance outstanding $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 11.50% senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP