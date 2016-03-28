MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 28 Fusion Telecommunications International Inc
* Fusion announces agreement to acquire TFB, a leading edge provider of contact center solutions
* Anticipate acquisition will contribute positively to fusion's adjusted EBITDA
* TFB's CEO, VP of sales, software development team will join fusion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP