MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 28 Yandex Nv
* Yandex announces passing of Alfred Fenaughty, Director and Chairman
* Company's Chairman Alfred Fenaughty passed away on Saturday at age of 90
* Says John Boynton appointed interim chairman of the board
* Boynton, age 50, is currently chairman of nominating and compensation committees and serves on audit committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP