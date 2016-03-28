BRIEF-United Gulf Investment Corporation Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 396,231 dinars versus 317,483 dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qgm5Pq) Further company coverage:
March 28 ESSA Bancorp Inc
* ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Elects new chairman, appoints two new directors
* ESSA Bancorp Inc says following appointment of two independent directors, ESSA Bancorp board has 11 members
* Says William A. Viechnicki, D.D.S., was named chairman of ESSA bancorp's board
* Says Viechnicki replaces William P. Douglass as Chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage: