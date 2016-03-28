March 28 ESSA Bancorp Inc

* ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Elects new chairman, appoints two new directors

* ESSA Bancorp Inc says following appointment of two independent directors, ESSA Bancorp board has 11 members

* Says William A. Viechnicki, D.D.S., was named chairman of ESSA bancorp's board

* Says Viechnicki replaces William P. Douglass as Chairman