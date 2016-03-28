MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 28 (Reuters) -
* Lithium Americas and SQM announce joint venture
* Lithium Americas Corp says to enter into a 50/50 joint venture on Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project in Jujuy, Argentina
* Lithium Americas Corp says JV will go into effect following a capital contribution of $25 million by SQM in exchange for a 50 percent stake in Minera Exar S.A.
* SQM's contribution includes $15 million to repay intercompany loans between minera Exar and LAC; $10 million will be for project development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP