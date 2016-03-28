March 28 (Reuters) -

* Lithium Americas and SQM announce joint venture

* Lithium Americas Corp says to enter into a 50/50 joint venture on Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project in Jujuy, Argentina

* Lithium Americas Corp says JV will go into effect following a capital contribution of $25 million by SQM in exchange for a 50 percent stake in Minera Exar S.A.

* SQM's contribution includes $15 million to repay intercompany loans between minera Exar and LAC; $10 million will be for project development