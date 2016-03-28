March 28 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc

* Aclaris therapeutics acquires worldwide rights to compounds and key intellectual property for potential treatment for hair loss

* Has entered into an agreement with stockholders of vixen pharmaceuticals, inc. To acquire all of stock of vixen

* Aclaris has agreed to make an upfront payment and various development and commercial milestone payments