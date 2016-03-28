MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 28 Alexza Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Alexza reports fourth quarter and year end 2015 financial results
* Net loss for q4 was $3.0 million compared to $6.7 million during same quarter in 2014
* Has sufficient capital resources to meet its anticipated cash needs until end of april 2016
* Qtrly total revenues $673,000 versus $1.5 million
* If alexza is unable to source additional capital, it may be forced to shut down operations altogether Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP