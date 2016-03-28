BRIEF-United Gulf Investment Corporation Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 396,231 dinars versus 317,483 dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qgm5Pq) Further company coverage:
March 28 Heritage Oaks Bancorp
* Heritage oaks bank announces retirement of rick arredondo from the position of president & chief banking officer
* Simone lagomarsino, president and ceo of company and ceo of bank will reassume position of president of bank immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage: