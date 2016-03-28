MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 28 Valero Energy Partners Lp
* Valero Energy Partners Lp announces acquisition of Mckee Terminal Services business for $240 million
* Valero Energy Partners Lp says to finance deal with $139 million of borrowings under its revolving credit facility
* Business to be acquired is expected to contribute approximately $28 million of ebitda in its first twelve months of operation
* Says upon closing, co plans to enter into a 10-year terminaling agreement with a subsidiary of Valero
* Valero Energy Partners Lp says to finance deal with $65 million of cash, and issuance of additional units valued collectively at approximately $36 million
* Terms of transaction were approved, subject to execution of definitive documentation, by board of directors of general partner
* Valero Energy Partners Lp says the transaction is expected to close effective april 1, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP