BRIEF-United Gulf Investment Corporation Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 396,231 dinars versus 317,483 dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qgm5Pq) Further company coverage:
March 28 Hancock Holding Co
* Hancock updates provision guidance for first quarter of 2016
* Now expects total provision for credit losses in Q1 of 2016 to approximate $58 - $62 million
* Management is not updating any other prior guidance at this time
* Says risk rating downgrades on over $300 million in outstanding energy credits that have been identified recently
* Says changes will require approximately $45 million in additional provision expense in q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage: