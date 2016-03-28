BRIEF-United Gulf Investment Corporation Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 396,231 dinars versus 317,483 dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qgm5Pq) Further company coverage:
March 28 Mbac Fertilizer Corp
* MBAC provides update on its strategic review process
* Continuing negotiations with an investment fund active in fertilizer industry
* Parties have agreed to further extend LOI ,which contains an exclusivity clause,deadline for entering into definitive binding documentation
* No assurance that potential transaction will be successfully agreed and concluded
* No assurances that company will pursue or complete a business transaction or sale under its strategic process Source text for Eikon: )
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage: